Belagavi, Dec 13 (PTI) Cutting across party lines, members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday demanded a thorough probe into the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8.

Also Read | iQOO 9 Specifications Reportedly Emerge Online, Launch Expected Next Year.

The winter session of the Karnataka legislature started here on Monday by paying tributes to noted personalities of the country and the State who passed away recently including General Rawat and Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Also Read | 'Why Are You Ashamed of Our PM?', Kerala HC Asks Petitioner Who Objected to PM Modi’s Image on Vaccination Certificate.

Mourning the demise of General Rawat, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the entire nation was in a state of shock and sorrow following the tragic death of the CDS and 12 others in the helicopter crash.

Stating that the death of the CDS was a great loss to the nation, Bommai said, "It is a common notion that the military equipment and machines are safe and secured but this incident has left everyone shocked."

Karnataka Panchayat and Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa asked the Centre to order a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge to allay doubts.

"There is sorrow and anger among the people following the tragedy. I am not saying that there is any conspiracy but this incident requires a thorough investigation. It will upset everyone if the investigation does not happen. A sitting Supreme Court judge should probe the case," Eshwarappa said.

He said if "rogue elements" are involved in this incident, then they should be punished.

Hailing General Rawat as a valiant soldier, Eshwarappa said enemy nations "used to shiver seeing his determination".

Leader of opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah too demanded a probe into the incident.

"The matter needs to be investigated. There are doubts regarding the death of CDS General Rawat. The reason behind the helicopter crash should be probed," Siddaramaiah said.

Stating that the entire country is anguished by the demise of General Rawat and others, JD(S) MLA Bandeppa Kashempur said people always believe that defence helicopters are foolproof and safe to travel but yet the copter crash happened.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)