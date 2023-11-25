Bengaluru Urban (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): People paid their last respects to Capt MV Pranjal on Saturday in Karnataka's Jigani area, who lost his life in action during the Rajouri encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier paid tribute to Capt MV Pranjal after his mortal remains were brought to Bengaluru's HAL Airport on Friday.

The 29-year-old Captain Pranjal from 63 Rashtriya Rifles was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday. In honour of his service and sacrifice, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Captain Pranjal.

Several dignitaries, including Karnataka Minister KJ George, Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya, and BJP state president BY Vijayendra, also paid their last respects to the fallen soldier at the airport on Friday.

Five soldiers, including two Army captains, lost their lives in the firefight carried over from Wednesday. The encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Rajouri district.

Two terrorists, including a top LeT commander and sniper, identified as Quari, were also neutralised on Thursday. (ANI)

