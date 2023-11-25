Thane, November 25: Two people were killed and three were injured after a scrap shop caught fire due to a cylinder blast in the Mumbra area of Thane on Saturday. A 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old lady residing in the Mumbra area lost their lives in the incident. Those injured were admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment. Maharashtra Blast: Two Killed, Six Injured in Gas Container Explosion in Thane

Nearby vehicles and houses were also damaged due to the blast. Upon receiving information about the fire, a team of fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze. Tanker Blast in Maharashtra: One Worker Killed, Four Injured As Tanker Explodes at Manufacturing Factory in Thane District

Cylinder Blast in Thane

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: A scrap shop caught fire due to a cylinder blast in the Mumbra area. Three people were injured and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Jlu3FqtUS8 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

In a similar incident that took place this month, a massive fire broke out at a cotton warehouse in Thane, claiming two lives.

