Kolar (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Karnataka Police on Thursday detained Srikanth, taluk president of Students' Federation of India (SFI), in connection with the violence that erupted at Wistron Private Limited, in Kolar.

On December 12, violence had erupted at Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron, which makes Apple iPhones in India. The incident occurred allegedly over the non-payment of salaries for several months.

Later, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against 7,000 unknown people including 5,000 contract workers in connection with violence and vandalism.

The company on Wednesday said that the damage in its factory unit in Kolar's Narasapura due to the violence on December 12 amounted to between Rs 26 crore to Rs 52 crore and not Rs 437 crore as estimated earlier.

The company said no major damage was caused to their manufacturing equipment and warehouses.

"We are deeply distressed by recent incidents that took place in Kolar facility of our company. We want to work together to ensure plant operations resume at the earliest. We are committed to making electronic manufacturing succeed in India. We are looking to expand our presence in this very important market as we go forward," the company further said in its letter.

On December 12, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries in Karnataka Jagadish Shettar had said that the state government will give necessary protection to the Wistron, which was vandalised by its employees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)