Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday launched a series of attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the government which is involved in Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam and demands commission for posts should be uprooted from Karnataka.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made the remark while addressing a gathering during a roadshow in Chitradurga.

Hitting out at the BJP government, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Whose government is the 40 pc Government? Who did all the scams? Who did the PSI scam? Who harassed the contractors? Who demands commission for posts? Who has to be uprooted from here?"

Raising slogans at the roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi asked the state's people to vote for their self-respect and future in this upcoming election.

"Vote for your future, your children, your state, and your pride in this election", she said.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "Actually the people of the state are fighting the election of Karnataka - against the government with 40 pc commission, against the betrayal done to Karnataka, against the corruption of BJP. Congress is coming - for employment, for relief from inflation, for the welfare of the poor, for the development of the state".

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the incumbent BJP government in Karnataka, claiming the "40 per cent commission government" will be reduced to 40 seats in the May 10 Assembly elections.

Addressing a roadshow in Vijayapura, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Congress will form the government in Karnataka with 150 seats while 40 per cent commission government of the BJP will be reduced to 40 seats".

Reacting to this Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of terming the Bommai government in Karnataka as '40 per cent commission BJP government' and said if the Congress have evidence they should go to court.

"They can talk about it and should go to court if they have concrete evidence. Neither there's any probe nor there's any case. How will people believe in such baseless allegations?" he said.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)

