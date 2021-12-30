Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 30 (ANI): Karnataka has reported five new cases of Omicron variant, said State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

Of these five new cases, one had travelled from the United States of America, another from the United States of America via Qatar, one returned from Dubai, one arrived from Ghana via Doha and one came from Mumbai.

Of the five, four are male patients and one is female.

The Health Minister informed that those who tested positive for Omicron include a 22-year-old woman from Davanagere, who had travelled from the USA, a 24-year-old man from Bengaluru, who came from USA via Qatar, a 53-year-old man from Tamil Nadu who arrived at KIAL from Dubai and a 61-year-old man from Bengaluru, travelled from Ghana via Doha.

"All positive persons have been isolated and primary and secondary contacts have been identified and tested," Dr K Sudhakar said in a tweet.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 566 fresh COVID-19 cases, 245 recoveries, and six deaths. With the addition of new cases, the cumulative case tally in the state mounted to 30,05,798, of which 7,771 are active cases. The death toll is 38,324. (ANI)

