New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Karnataka reported 571 new COVID-19 cases, 642 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department's data on Friday.

The total cases now reached 9,50,207 including 12,320 deaths. The overall recoveries now climbed to 9,32,367 and there are only 5,501 active cases.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 16,577 new COVID-19 cases, 12,179 discharges and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total cases in the country reached 1,10,63,491 including 1,07,50,680 recoveries and 1,56,825 deaths. However, there are only 1,55,986 active cases. (ANI)

