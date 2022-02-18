Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI): Demanding the resignation of Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa for his controversial comment about replacing the national flag with a saffron one, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday said BJP does not know the Constitution properly and also how to respect the National Flag.

"BJP is a part of defaming the National Flag, it's not just KS Eshwarappa, as they're supporting him. They don't know the constitution properly or how to respect the national flag. Congress has given the National Flag, Constitution, freedom, they're (BJP) enjoying it", said DK Shivakumar.

Also Read | ED Arrests Dawood Ibrahim’s Jailed Brother Iqbal Kaskar in Money Laundering Case.

Shivakumar stated that until the Chief Minister and Governor sacks the Karnataka rural development and Panchayat Raj minister, they won't allow holding the assembly sessions. He said, "Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa must resign (over his saffron flag remark). We'll continue overnight protests at Karnataka Assembly till he gets sacked from the Cabinet, otherwise, we'll go to the court and not allow the Assembly to function."

Congress held an overnight protest inside the Karnataka Legislative Assembly after Eshwarappa said that the saffron flag may become the national flag sometime in the future and maybe be hoisted on the Red Fort.

Also Read | Volkswagen in Talks To Acquire Huawei's Autonomous Driving Unit: Report.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Congress leaders were selectively quoting a part of the minister's statement and were misleading the Assembly and people.

"Eshwarappa has issued a clarification. He did not say that the saffron flag would be hoisted at the Red fort immediately but in another 300 or 500 years. He said it may or may not happen. He also added that we have accepted the national flag and no one must disrespect it. Legally, Eshwarappa has not committed any mistake and no action can be taken against him," Bommai said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)