Bengaluru (Kerala) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Monday decided to provide free bus travel to people, who land in the state's airports from war-torn Ukraine, to their destinations.

Shivayogi C Kalasad, Managing Director, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), said, "Considering the plight of our people returning from Ukraine, especially the student community, it is decided to offer a free travel ride by KSRTC Bus from the nearest airport of disembarkation in Karnataka, to their native places in within the state.

"All Nodal officers within Karnataka State Airport and KSRTC concerned DCs to coordinate properly to ensure the same," he said in a statement. (ANI)

