Indore, February 28: In a horrific incident reported from indore, a 40-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly killed her husband and dismembered his body into five pieces before dumping them at two different places in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident happened on February 5 when the accused woman, identified as Sunita, along with her two friends, Rizwan Khan and Bhaiyu, allegedly killed her husband Bablu Jadon, a driver. The incident came to light when the victim's son, Prashant disclosed about it to his friend under the influence of alcohol. Andhra Pradesh: Man Bleeds to Death After BPharm Students Perform Sex Change Operation on Him With Help of YouTube Video

According to police, Sunita allegedly mixed poison in Jadon's food. As he lost consciousness, she along with her friend Rizwan strangled him. Later, Rizwan and Bhaiyyu, who run a meat shop in the city, dismembered his body into five pieces. The accused dumped the body's pieces at different places on February 6.

They dumped his legs and hands in the Dewas forest. While, they buried the torso and head in a septic tank at Sunita's house.

"The matter came to light on Thursday night when the son, Prashant Jadon, who was under the influence of alcohol, told his friend that he will kill him and bury him… and that nobody will ever come to know about it like his mother killed his father and dumped his body 20 days ago. The friend informed the police about it. On Friday morning, the police detained Sunita and interrogated her," Rajendra Soni, in-charge, Banganga police station, was quoted as saying by HT. Goa Shocker: Woman Allegedly Murdered 80-Year-Old Father in Varca; Arrested

After receiving information about the incident, police arrested Sunita and Prashant. While Rizwan and Bhaiyu are absconding.

During interrogation, Sunita confessed to her crime and alleged that her husband used to harass her and accuse her of infidelity.

