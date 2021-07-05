Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], July 5 (ANI): Sharana Basaveshwara Temple at Kalaburagi reopened its doors for the devotees while adhering to COVID-19 protocols after the Karnataka government issued new guidelines to open religious places from Monday.

"Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan. No sevas allowed," read the government order.

Speaking to ANI, the temple priest said, "We have reopened the temple for devotees while adhering to COVID-19 protocols. We are following all government guidelines for COVID. Devotees are happy with the order."

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced further relaxations of the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state, as part of which Government offices are permitted to reopen at full working strength and public transport including Metro is to begin operations with full seating capacity from Monday.

According to the state government orders, the night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9.00 PM to 5.00 AM but the weekend curfew (from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) has been lifted. (ANI)

