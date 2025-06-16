Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): All Parties Hurriyat Conference President Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday expressed concern over reports that a hostel housing Kashmiri students in Iran was hit by an Israeli airstrike, leaving several injured.

In a post on X, Mirwaiz said, "Deeply disturbing news coming from Iran of a hostel housing Kashmiri students being hit by an Israeli airstrike. Fortunately, only minor injuries have been reported."

He said that over 1,300 Kashmiri students have been pursuing education in Iran and are now living in "great fear for their lives", while their families in Jammu and Kashmir remain in deep anguish.

Many students from Jammu and Kashmir are studying in various universities across Iran, including Shahid Beheshti University and Iran University of Medical Science.

Mirwaiz appealed to the Indian government to intervene urgently. "We appeal to the Govt of India to take urgent steps to ensure their safety and well-being and possible return," he wrote.

He also extended prayers for the safety of all Kashmiri students and others living in Iran. "May Allah protect them all and grant relief to their anxious families. Let's all pray for their safety and for the safety of all people living in Iran from Israeli aggression," he added.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the ongoing situation in Iran, particularly concerning the welfare and safety of Kashmiri students living in the country.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah confirmed the development. He said, "Just spoke to Dr S Jaishankar regarding the situation in Iran, particularly the welfare & safety of Kashmiri students in the country."

He added that the External Affairs Minister assured him that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is actively monitoring the situation. "The Hon Minister assured me that @MEAIndia is in close contact with their counterparts in Iran & will take all necessary steps to safeguard all Indian students in Iran," Omar Abdullah said in his post.

The communication between the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and the EAM came amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, which have raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals, especially students pursuing higher education in Iranian universities. (ANI)

