India News | Kashmiri Woman in NIA Custody Tests COVID-19 Positive, Court Direct Agency to Admit in LNJP Hospital

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Sunday directed the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to admit a Kashmiri woman, who is in its custody, and tested positive for COVID-19 in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital with immediate effect.

The Patiala House Court Complex Duty Magistrate's direction came after hearing that Kashmiri woman Hina Bashir Beigh had tested COVID-19 positive.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Son Aaditya at Matoshree Hours After Saamna Attack.

Meanwhile, Beigh's counsel MS Khan moved an application for her interim bail. The interim bail was sought for two months citing that there is a lack of proper treatment facilities in government hospitals as the city is struggling to cope up with the rising number of corona positive cases.

Beigh, along with her husband Jahanzaib Sami, was arrested by NIA on May 29 for allegedly promoting the Islamic State's ideology and instigating protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Also Read | Delhi: 10-Month-Old Killed After Being Mowed Down by SUV in Tilak Nagar Area.

On Sunday, they were presented before a Delhi Court, who remanded the couple and other accused Abdul Basith, to judicial custody in the case.

Earlier on the directions of the court, the COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 6. The NIA told the court that the report of the COVID-19 test of accused persons namely Sami and Basith came negative.

A COVID-19 test of the third accused person was conducted by a private laboratory on June 6 while she was in NIA custody. The COVID-19 report of the Kashmiri woman came positive.

The Special Cell had arrested the three accused, for allegedly having links with Islamic State Khorasan Province in March. The case was later transferred to NIA.

The NIA later approached a special court here seeking the 10-days custodial interrogation of three accused, which was allowed with a direction to the Tihar jail authorities to hand over their custody to NIA after conducting their COVID-19 test.

They are booked under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy, sedition, and provocation for causing riot of IPC and under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)