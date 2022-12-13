Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 13 (ANI): A new political fracas came to the fore on Tuesday as BJP Spokesperson Rachana Reddy slammed TRS MLC K Kavitha and said that the latter was trying to gather women's support a day after her interrogation by the investigative agency for her alleged involvement in the liquor scam.

"The BJP has always respected the rule of law, equal protection of law and equality before the law. The matter of Kavitha's role in the liquor scam is under investigation. We will not comment on it. Kavitha is speaking a day after her interrogation and suddenly reconvenes Jagruti. Starting Jagruti after 7 years, which was used as a stepping stone to her political career before the formation of Telangana only shows that she is ready to use any chariot or institution to reiterate the fact that she is under attack." BJP Spokesperson Rachana Reddy told ANI.

Also Read | Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha Governments Seek Caste Census.

The BJP leader also claimed that the TRS leader was trying to whip up the sentiments of women in Telangana to come in her support.

"I think it's too much of drama for nothing. She is trying to whip up the sentiments of women in Telangana to come in her support. The people of Telangana have better things to do and are intelligent enough to allow investigative agencies to do their jobs and not comment, intervene or create unnecessary chaos. Just because she has been interrogated by the agencies, her claims that the BJP is doing it and they are harassing people across India is nothing but to try and whip up an empty emotion," she added.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: IED Detected, Diffused by Security Forces in Sopore.

Reddy also called out TRS and added," The TRS has no agenda, no ideology and no emotion to show to the people of India. The people don't even recognise their existence anywhere in India. Why should people care about BRS? What struggle, strive or divisiveness are you going to carry across India? This is absolutely desperate attempt to take away the spotlight from the investigation and allegedly help the BRS like she helped the TRS with Jagruti."

Her remarks came a day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday addressed a gathering of Telangana Jagruthi at Hyderabad, saying that press, which is the Fourth Estate in a democracy, has become the "private estate".

Kavitha said, "Today, the young men and women of Telangana should think about the country. We are losing our rights, without even knowing that we are losing them. Some have stopped speaking because of this disappointment. Poets have stopped picking up their pens and writers have given up writing books. Many famous writers have returned awards they received. Today, there is a situation where our Jagruthi members have to go across the country to create awareness among the people." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)