Kaziranga (Assam) [India], March 29 (ANI): The population of one-horned rhinoceros increased by 200 over the last four years in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, officials said on Tuesday.

The rhino counts at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve stood at 2613 comprising 866 males, 1049 females, 273 unsexed, 279 juveniles and 146 calves.

"2613 rhinoceros were counted, which is an increase of 200 rhinos over the last count of 2413 conducted in 2018," informed Jatindra Sarma, Director of Kaziranga National Park.

A total of 50 elephants were deployed to cover all 84 compartments spread over the Kaziranga National Park.

Sarma also added details about the actual counting, the participation of the enumerators and the usage of the latest technology.

"14th rhino population estimation was done in Kaziranga National Park. Actual counting was taking place on March 26 and 27 engaging 255 enumerators and we had also used latest technologies like drone" said Sarma.

The three-day census of the one-horned rhinoceros in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve began on March 26. The periodic count continued till March 28. The national park remained closed for visitors for the census.

Earlier, the globally renowned Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve received a record-breaking visitors count of over two lakhs which was the highest in the last 12 years. (ANI)

