Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], January 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party Office at Mahabubabad district on Thursday.

After the formation of BRS from TRS last year in October, the party has decided to set up various party offices at different places across the state.

The CM is also expected to inaugrate the collectorate and hold a public meeting at Mahabubabad.

Earlier in October, KCR launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step toward becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The TRS itself was launched in April 2000.

Earlier in May last year, KCR in his bid to unite the Opposition to take on the BJP at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, held a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru where he discussed an alternative political outfit to the BJP.

Later in December, the Election Commission approved the change of name of Telangana Rashtra Samiti to "Bharat Rashtra Samiti". (ANI)

