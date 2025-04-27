Hyderabad, Apr 27 (PTI) Alleging that tribals and youth are being killed in the anti-Maoist operations in Chattisgarh, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday urged the Centre to halt the 'operation Kagar'.

Addressing a public meeting organised in Hanumakonda district to celebrate the silver jubilee of BRS, he favoured holding talks with the CPI (Maoists).

"Today, the Central government, in the name of Operation Kagar, is killing youth and tribals in Chhattisgarh. It is not fair," he said.

Referring to the reported proposal of Maoists for peace talks, he said eliminating the ultras with the use of force (by the Centre) is not in the spirit of democracy.

"I am requesting the Central government. It is not democracy that you go on killing people. Operation Kagar should be stopped immediately. Give naxalites democratic space and hold talks," he said.

The former chief minister sought people's acceptance to pass a resolution in this regard and sending it to the Centre.

Rao, who has been keeping a low profile since his party's defeat in the 2023 assembly elections, charged that the Congress government in the state has failed on all fronts, including ensuring effective supply drinking water and electricity and addressing farmers' issues.

The Maoists had in a purported press note recently, said the Centre and the government of Chattisgarh (facing the menace of Naxal violence) have jointly launched an operation ‘Kagar' against them, what they call a "revolutionary movement".

