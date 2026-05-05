India News | Kedarnath Pilgrimage Continues Amid Harsh Weather; Authorities Ensure Safety for Devotees

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): Amid persistently challenging weather conditions at Kedarnath Temple, the situation continues to test both pilgrims and authorities. After three days of continuous rainfall, light snowfall was also recorded at the shrine on Monday. Despite the adverse weather, the enthusiasm among devotees remains high, with a large number of pilgrims continuing their journey on foot to seek the blessings of Baba Kedar.

The administration has put in place extensive safety arrangements along the trekking route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath. Security personnel from the police, PRD, SDRF, NDRF, and the Mule Task Force have been deployed at key halting points such as Junglechatti, Bhimbali, Rambara, Bhairav Glacier, and Linchauli to ensure safe and smooth movement of pilgrims.

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District authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Sector Magistrates and Sub-Sector Magistrates have been issued necessary instructions to respond promptly to any emergency. Despite the harsh weather conditions, the pilgrimage continues, with authorities maintaining full alert to ensure the safety of devotees.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said the Kedarnath Yatra is progressing rapidly, with over 300,000 devotees having already completed their pilgrimage. He noted that enthusiasm remains high, and pilgrims continue to arrive despite the deteriorating weather.

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He added that, as a precautionary measure, pilgrims have been halted at several points along the route and are being continuously informed about potential risks. Snowfall was also recorded in Kedarnath, while rain and fog continue to affect the trekking path.

To ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims, medical relief points have been activated along the route, with healthcare teams on standby. In case of any health issues or emergencies, DDRF personnel remain readily available to assist at all times. (ANI)

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