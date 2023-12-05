New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said women's safety is an issue that needs to be kept away from politics, and the governments and police must come together to make the city safer.

Referring to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data that showed crimes against women was the highest in Delhi among 19 metros in 2022, Maliwal said the DCW made all possible efforts to help women in the last eight years.

"Once again Delhi has been included in the list of 'most unsafe cities for women'. In the last 8 years, we have made every possible effort to help women. Women's safety is an issue that needs to be kept away from politics and we must come to together make Delhi safer. Governments, police and DCW should all come together to make Delhi safe," Maliwal wrote on social media platform X.

The national capital reported 14,158 cases of crimes against women in 2022 -- the highest among the metros -- followed by 6,176 in Mumbai and 3,924 in Bengaluru.

In 2022, crimes against women in Delhi witnessed a 1.25 per cent year-on-year increase from 13,982 in 2021, the data showed.

The city had registered 9,782 such cases in 2020.

According to the NCRB data, Delhi recorded 1,204 rape cases in 2022. It also reported 129 dowry death cases.

