New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying her life signified the tenets of service and duty.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

Kejriwal described the late Queen as an exemplary leader.

"In the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, the world has lost an exemplary leader. Her life signified the tenets of service and duty. It is the end of an era. I extend my condolences to her family and the people of UK," he said in a tweet.

