Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kozhikode seized 1.69 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth Rs 86.69 lakh from a passenger on Sunday, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

"Air Intelligence Unit, Kozhikode has seized 1.69 kgs of 24-carat gold, valued at Rs 86.69 lakhs, from a passenger travelling from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Kozhikode Airport on August 23," Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi said.

Also Read | Realme C12 First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com, Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

The official further said that the gold was concealed inside the battery case of an emergency lamp.

Further probe underway. (ANI)

Also Read | HD Kumaraswamy Demands Action AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha Over ‘Obsession For Hindi Supremacy’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)