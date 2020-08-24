Bengaluru, August 24: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has demanded action against Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary at the Ministry of AYUSH, for allegedly asking non-Hindi speaking doctors to leave a training session. In a series of tweet, HD Kumaraswamy sought to know whether Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha's conduct was a reflection of "shameless excitement" to impose Hindi. Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Says 'Hindi Politics Prevented Many South Indians From Becoming PM'.

Kotecha had allegedly asked those who did not understand Hindi to leave an online training session held by the AYUSH department citing his inability to speak English. Referring to the incident, Kumaraswamy tweeted "is this a request for not knowing English or a shameless excitement to impose Hindi?" The Janata Dal (Secular) leader said constitutional federalism is the mantra for this country's unity, every language here is part of the federal structure. Equating Hindi with Nationalism is Shameful: Kanimozhi.

HD Kumaraswamy Hits Out at AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha:

ಆಯುಷ್ ಇಲಾಖೆ ಆಯೋಜಿಸಿದ್ದ ವರ್ಚುವಲ್ ತರಬೇತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿ ರಾಜೇಶ್‌ ಕೊಟೆಚಾ 'ಹಿಂದಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಲು ಆಗದವರು ತರಬೇತಿಯಿಂದ ಹೊರನಡೆಯಬಹುದು. ನನಗೆ ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಮಾತನಾಡಲು ಬರುವುದಿಲ್ಲ,’ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿರುವುದು ತಿಳಿಯಿತು. ಇದೇನು ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್‌ ಬಾರದೆಂಬ ವಿನಂತಿಯೋ, ಹಿಂದಿ ಹೇರಬೇಕು ಎಂಬ ನಾಚಿಕೆ ಇಲ್ಲದ ಉತ್ಸಾಹವೋ? 1/3 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) August 23, 2020

ಹಿಂದಿ ಬಾರದೆಂಬ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರೂ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಮಿಕ್ಕೆಲ್ಲ ಭಾಷೆಗಳ ಜನ ಈ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಇನ್ನೆಷ್ಟು ತ್ಯಾಗ ಮಾಡಬೇಕು? ಹಿಂದಿ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠತೆಯ ಗೀಳಿನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಆಯುಷ್‌ ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿ ರಾಜೇಶ್‌ ಕೊಟೆಚಾ ಅವರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಕೂಡಲೇ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳ ಬೇಕು. ಒಕ್ಕೂಟ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯನ್ನು ಗೌರವಿಸಬೇಕು. 3/3 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) August 23, 2020

"When such is the situation, isn't asking people to go out of the training programme for not knowing to speak in Hindi, a violation of the federal system? anti-constitution?" Kumaraswamy asked. Seeking to know how much more people of other languages including those from Karnataka have to sacrifice in this country for not knowing Hindi, he demanded immediate action against Kotecha, who has "obsession for Hindi supremacy".

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had lambasted 'Hindi politics', and cited it as the reason that prevented many South Indian leaders from becoming the Prime Minister of India. "Hindi politics has prevented many South Indians from becoming prime minister - Karunanidhi and Kamaraj are prominent. Though Deve Gowda was successful in breaking this barrier, there were several incidents of him being criticised and ridiculed for reasons of language," he had said.

