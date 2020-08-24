Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched Realme C12, Realme C15 & Realme Buds Classic in India last week. Today, the Realme C12 handset is all set to go on sale in India. The sale will begin at 12 noon through Flipkart & Realme India official website. The smartphone will be offered with Rs 2,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, 10 percent instant discount on Federal Bank debit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Realme C12 First Online Sale Tomorrow at 12PM IST Via Flipkart & Realme.com; India Prices, Features & Specifications.

Realme C12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD mini-drop full-screen display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera system flaunting a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP B&W lens. Upfront, there is a 5MP snapper for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, the handset is mated with 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging facility.

Realme C12
Realme C12 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The device runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system & will be offered in Power Blue & Power Silver shades.

Realme C12 India Launch
Realme C12 India Launch (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The handset gets connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0 & a micro-USB port. Coming to the pricing, Realme C12 is priced at Rs 8,999 for 3GB & 32GB configuration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).