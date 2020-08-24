Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched Realme C12, Realme C15 & Realme Buds Classic in India last week. Today, the Realme C12 handset is all set to go on sale in India. The sale will begin at 12 noon through Flipkart & Realme India official website. The smartphone will be offered with Rs 2,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, 10 percent instant discount on Federal Bank debit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Realme C12 First Online Sale Tomorrow at 12PM IST Via Flipkart & Realme.com; India Prices, Features & Specifications.

Realme C12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD mini-drop full-screen display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera system flaunting a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP B&W lens. Upfront, there is a 5MP snapper for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

Turn your #realmeC15 & #realmeC12 into charging stations! Make your friends reach out to you and save devices that are out of power only with the Reverse Charging feature. First Sale of realme C12 starts tomorrow at 12 PM. Know more: https://t.co/8dzDeopPy6 pic.twitter.com/0BAfPKxQyo — realme (@realmemobiles) August 23, 2020

Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, the handset is mated with 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging facility.

Realme C12 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The device runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system & will be offered in Power Blue & Power Silver shades.

Realme C12 India Launch (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The handset gets connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0 & a micro-USB port. Coming to the pricing, Realme C12 is priced at Rs 8,999 for 3GB & 32GB configuration.

