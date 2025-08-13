Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 13 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated Koduvally Railway Flyover here. After the inauguration, he announced a major infrastructure push, revealing that the state government has allocated Rs 2,028 crore for the construction of 60 railway flyovers.

"A total of Rs 2,028 crore has been allocated for the construction of 60 railway flyovers in the state as part of realising the goal of a seamless road network. Railway flyovers are indispensable to increase the speed of road traffic in Kerala," Vijayan said.

Highlighting the state's track record in executing development projects, the Chief Minister added, "Kerala has an administrative system that completes development works in a timely manner. People's trust in it is also increasing. The government not only makes promises but also fulfils them without delay."

Meanwhile, Kerala CM on Saturday underscored the significance of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) responsibly to protect the rights of indigenous communities while inaugurating the state-level celebrations of the golden jubilee of the Kerala Scheduled Tribes Development Department. The occasion also coincided with the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

He said, "Today, we are celebrating the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples. Alongside, we are also inaugurating the state-level celebrations of the golden jubilee of the Kerala Scheduled Tribes Development Department. Various development projects for the Scheduled Tribes are also being launched here today. This year's theme, 'Artificial Intelligence and the Protection of Indigenous Peoples' Rights, ' is especially relevant in today's era of advanced technology."

"We are in the age of artificial intelligence and machine learning. While these technologies bring many benefits to humanity, their irresponsible use can also cause serious harm. The United Nations itself has pointed out that AI-generated content is sometimes used to spread misinformation about indigenous communities, and even to threaten their land and resources. However, we must also note that AI can be used responsibly for the welfare of the world," he added.

Highlighting the global context, Kerala CM added, "Globally, there are about 480 million indigenous people across 90 countries, which is less than six per cent of the world's population. Yet, indigenous people constitute around 15 percent of the world's poorest. They speak more than 7,000 languages and uphold over 5,000 distinct cultures. In this context, it is crucial that we recognise the unique identity of indigenous peoples and design programmes that truly address their needs. Today, as we mark the 50th year since the creation of a dedicated department for the welfare and development of Scheduled Tribes, we reaffirm our commitment to their rights, dignity, and progress." (ANI)

