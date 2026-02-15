Mohanlal Salutes Courage of Parents of 10-Month-Old Baby Alin Sherin Abraham, Kerala’s Youngest Organ Donor (View Post)

In a historic and poignant act of altruism, a ten-month-old girl has become the youngest organ donor in the history of Kerala. Alin Sherin Abraham, who was tragically declared brain dead following a road accident, has given a new lease on life to five recipients, drawing widespread admiration across the country. Actor Mohanlal joined millions in paying tribute to the infant and her parents, hailing their decision as "the greatest example of human love" during a time of unimaginable grief. Kerala: 10-Month-Old Alin Sherin Abraham Becomes Youngest Organ Donor After Being Declared Brain Dead Following Road Accident, Saves 5 Lives (See Pics)

Mohanlal Salutes Courage of Parents - See Post

(Photo Credit: Facebook)

Mohanlal Pays Tribute to Alin Sherin Abraham

Alin, the daughter of Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John from Mallappally, Pathanamthitta, suffered critical injuries in a car accident on February 5. Despite intensive care at Amrita Hospital in Kochi, she was declared brain dead on February 13. Amid their bereavement, her parents consented to donate her organs, a decision that has resonated deeply with the public. "Alin Sherin, a little angel, left this world giving hope of rebirth to other children," Mohanlal wrote in a heartfelt Facebook post. He noted that the world remains beautiful because of such "selfless love" and stated that Alin would live on not just in memories, but in the hearts of "crores of people."

Life-Saving Transplants Across the State

The organ donation was coordinated through the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO). A meticulously planned "green corridor" facilitated by the Kerala Police allowed the organs to be transported from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram in just over three hours.

Liver: Successfully transplanted to a six-month-old baby at KIMS Hospital, who became the state's youngest recipient of a posthumous liver transplant.

Kidneys: Both kidneys were transplanted to a 10-year-old girl at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College (SAT Hospital).

Heart Valve: Delivered to the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.

Corneas: Donated to the eye bank at Amrita Hospital.

Kerala Govt Honours Infant Organ Donor

Recognising the magnitude of the family's sacrifice, the Kerala government accorded State honours to the infant. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George expressed their gratitude, noting that the act sets a powerful precedent for organ donation awareness. The funeral of Alin Sherin Abraham was held on Sunday at the St. Thomas CSI Church in Nedungadappally. Hundreds gathered to pay their last respects to the "little angel" whose brief life concluded with an extraordinary gift to humanity.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2026 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).