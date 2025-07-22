Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 22 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the residence of the late Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former CM VS Achuthanandan, to pay tribute to him.

State Minister V Sivankutty also arrived to pay tribute to the late VS Achuthanandan.

Former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan passed away on Monday, at the age of 101, following a cardiac arrest.

Earlier on Monday, CM Vijayan mourned the demise of the party veteran and wrote on X, "A glorious era of revolutionary will and persistence comes to an end with the passing of our beloved Comrade VS Achuthanandan."

Vijayan remembered VS Achuthanandan's contributions to the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising and his work for the agricultural workers.

"His life - an illustrious saga of struggles like Punnapra-Vayalar, leadership of toiling agricultural workers, unwavering commitment as an organiser, and as an efficient administrator - remains a limitless repository of inspiration and lessons. As a comrade and a resolute fighter of the people, Comrade VS, as he was fondly known, stands tall as a doyen of Marxist ideology, unyielding in his fight against the exploitative capitalist order," the X post read.

Paying condolences to his family, Vijayan added, "Expressing deepest sorrow at his passing and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and comrades. Adieu, and Lal Salaam, Comrade VS."

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has declared a three-day mourning period beginning from July 22 as a mark of respect for former CM V S Achuthanandan.

During this time, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings across Kerala.

In a statement, the government said, "It received the news of his demise with profound grief." As a mark of respect, the Kerala government announced that all state government offices, educational institutions, professional colleges, state PSUs, statutory bodies, autonomous institutions, and all other establishments under the Negotiable Instruments Act would remain closed on Tuesday, July 22, 2025."

VS Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011. He was also the longest-serving opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly, holding the position for 15 years.

Achuthanandan was a founding member of the CPM. He served as the Secretary of the CPM Kerala State Committee from 1980 to 1992. He was the LDF convener between 1996 and 2000, and Leader of the Opposition in three separate terms--1992 to 1996, 2001 to 2006, and 2011 to 2016. (ANI)

