New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): CPI(M) leader John Brittas on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi following his remarks for the ruling party in Kerala and said that the state unit of Congress here has allied with Bharatiya Janata Party.

Brittas said that rather uniting the opposition, Rahul Gandhi is trying to create confusion among "secular" forces. The remarks were made by Rajya Sabha MP after Gandhi stated that he is ideologically fighting both CPI(M) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"The main job of the opposition leader should be to unite the secular forces instead of creating confusion and division amongst the secular forces. We feel that he (Rahul Gandhi) would be mature enough to understand the writing on the wall. State unit of Kerala Congress is not actually part of the National Congress, they are part of the BJP alliance in Kerala," Brittas told ANI.

Earlier, the row began when Rahul Gandhi said that both RSS and CPI(M) have no feelings for the public and hence they are disconnected from the ground realities.

"I fight the RSS and Communist Party of India (Marxist) ideologically, and I fight them in the realm of ideas. My biggest complaint with them is that they don't have feelings for people. You can give whatever speeches, if you don't feel for people, you are not ready to connect and hug people, you will not be a leader," he said.

John Brittas was in the national capital to attend the all-party meeting ahead of the Parliament session, which is set to begin tomorrow.

The opposition bloc, INDIA, plans to jointly raise these concerns in Parliament and demands that Prime Minister Modi address the House on these issues during the upcoming Monsoon Session, starting from Monday, seeking clarity and accountability from the government.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address critical issues in Parliament, particularly regarding defence, foreign policy and electoral structure.

Gogoi emphasised the importance of the Prime Minister Modi's presence in Parliament to provide clarity on the Pahalgam terror attack, responding to US President Donald Trump's claims about mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and the Election Commission's functioning, particularly in relation to the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and its potential extension to other states.

The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 21. (ANI)

