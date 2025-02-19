New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Wednesday said it has filed a chargesheet against a former principal commissioner of income tax, an ex-income tax officer and others in a bribery case involving a Kerala-based jewellery firm.

The prosecution complaint has been filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court located at Ernakulam against five persons and the jewellery firm Powath Jewellers in Ettumanoor, Kottayam, the ED said in a statement.

The five accused persons include former principal commissioner of Income-Tax (PCIT) posted in Thiruvananthapuram Sailendra Mamidi; ex-income tax officer (ITO)Sarath; Joy Thomas, proprietor of Powath Jewellery located in Kottayam; M K Kuruvilla; and Thomas Kurian, it said.

The court has taken cognisance of the chargesheet on Wednesday itself, it said.

These persons entered into a "criminal conspiracy" to cheat the government of India in the matter of assessment of income tax of Powath Jewellery, Kottayam by extending "undue" benefits and "favours" to the said firm, the ED alleged.

Mamidi, the then PCIT, Thiruvananthapuram "demanded" Rs 10 lakh as illegal gratification from Joy Thomas to finalise the income tax assessment of Powath Jewellery by imposing a "lesser" tax in their favour through Sarath, the then ITO and the other accused, it said.

