Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 4 (ANI): Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented the budget in the state assembly for the financial year 2024-25.

"Kerala is planning to bring some out-of-the-box programmes for a giant move. We are expecting to attract a Rs 3 lakh crore investment. We have also announced interim packages as well as long-term packages. Fast-growing sectors like tourism, Vizhinjam Port, Kochi Port and Kochi Industrial Corridor will be prioritized," said Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal.

"Kerala is performing far beyond the expectations of anti-Kerala groups. it has been seen in HDI and SDG. Kerala is different from the last eight years. but historically, Kerala has faced the biggest hindrance from certain people. but this budget will make a move to the Neo Kerala," added the Finance Minister.

"The education sector will make strong capital and attract students for professional courses from outside the state to make a medical hub; facilities will be maintained at all medical colleges for foreign nationals," added Kerala Minister KN Balagopal.

Speaking on the development of the Vizhinjam area, Kerala Minister KN Balagopal said, "Dryland will be combined and used for effective agricultural activities. Three types of developments in Vizhinjam are coordinated. The media is encouraging the development of Vizhinjam and making positive reports, which is appreciated. Vizhinjam - Navaikulam outer ring road will be constructed by that time. We will ensure the support of all agencies and people. We are developing special development zones for Vizhinjam to attract NRI investments. For major developments like Trivandrum and Kozhikode Metro, the state will go with further proceedings and see."

Finance Minister K N Balagopal said Kerala's economy is rapidly rising on the advancements of science and technology. "The Kerala model of development has ensured a high human development index and forged ahead in sustainable development goals."

The Kerala FM said,1698 crores have been allocated for the agriculture sector and 227.12 crores have been allocated for fisheries and basic amenities development in the sector.

However, the Kerala FM was critical of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 2024-25 Interim Budget. The minister claime that in the case of Kerala, the Budget was a big disappointment. (ANI)

