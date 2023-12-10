Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI) Christmas was celebrated by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

A Christmas cake was cut by Khan in the presence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Kerala Chief Secretary V Venu among others, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The other guests included representatives of various religious communities and included Syro-Malankara Catholic Church Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Palayam Imam Suhaib Moulavi and Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi, the Organizing Secretary at the Santhigiri Ashram here.

As part of the celebrations, the Raj Bhavan and its lawns were decked out with colorful lights and art objects depicting the birth of Jesus.

Khan shared the images and a video of the decorations on his official Facebook page.

