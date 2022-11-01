Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 1 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday criticised the senate of Kerala University for not nominating anyone to the selection committee for the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor. Court asked, "how can a university function without a Vice-Chancellor?"

This is while considering a petition challenging the Kerala government's decision to remove 15 members of the Senate. The 15 members submitted the petition. Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran has considered the petition.

The court further observed that "you can nominate a nominee and a VC can straightaway be appointed. Somehow you don't want to appoint a nominee. What is the University trying to achieve out of this? How can it function without a VC? If the University does not want a VC for one year, then tell me we will put somebody else on the job."

"On November 4, 2022, we have a meeting and all we require is a nominee from the Senate under Section 10(1). The Senate is standing on technicalities to say that we will not nominate; I wonder why," it added.

The matter will be considered further by the Court tomorrow at 1.45 pm.

According to the petitioners, "the Chancellor is exercising powers under the Kerala University Act, 1974 and this Court has the ability to examine the reasonableness of the action of the Chancellor.

"While withdrawing the pleasure, if the action of the Governor is illegal, arbitrary or capricious, this Court can exercise judicial review on the powers exercised by the Chancellor under the Statute. No reasons have been stated by the Chancellor while exercising powers under proviso 4 to Section 18(3) of the Act and the petitioners were not heard," the petitioners stated. (ANI)

