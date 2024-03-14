Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 14 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and UDF candidate in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency K Sudhakaran on Thursday visited the home of P N Shaji, who took his own life following allegations of bribery during the Kerala University Youth Festival. Shaji had recently been a judge at the university student festival.

Sudhakaran alleged that the Student Federation of India (SFI), student wing of the ruling CPI(M), was responsible for Shaji's death. The CPM's students wing pressurised him after he declined to award first and second positions to individuals they recommended, he said. He also claimed that Shaji was physically assaulted.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back at Amit Shah Over CAA Implementation, Asks 'Where Will Jobs, Houses and Resources Come From for Refugees?’.

"SFI is responsible for the unfortunate demise of this man. It is reported that when they insisted on awarding the first and second positions to specific individuals at the university youth festival, he resisted. I spoke with colleagues who collaborated with him, and they affirmed that Shaji was impartial and had not committed any wrongdoing," Sudhakaran told reporters here.

The Congress state chief said that no complaints were lodged against the victim until the SFI raised allegations.

Also Read | IIT Jodhpur Researchers Unveil 3D-Printed Prototype for Hybrid UAV That Can Operate on Land, Air and in Water.

"No complaints were lodged against him until the SFI raised allegations. He was also subjected to physical assault. Would a well-respected teacher succumb to such demands during a Margamkali competition? Is it justified? But SFI was adamant," Sudhakaran said.

Shaji, 51, is suspected of having consumed poison, said the police.

Shaji was found dead on Wednesday evening at his residence located close to Kannur South railway station near Thazhe Chovva.

According to the police, he locked himself inside a room after having breakfast yesterday. He told his family members that he won't be having his lunch and also asked them not to disturb him. Later on he was found dead.

The Kerala University youth festival was marred with controversies and eventually suspended by the Vice Chancellor.

A few judges were accused of accepting bribes in the competition. The University union members had submitted Whatsapp messages as proof of their allegations.

Following this, Shaji and two trainers were taken into custody by the Cantonment Police from the festival venue. They were later released by the cops. However, the police issued a notice to Shaji asking him to appear in the station the next day.

At present, Shaji's body is kept in the Kannur district hospital mortuary. Kannur City police informed that the cause of the death can be ascertained only after conducting the postmortem. A suicide note was found lying in Shaji's room, saying, "I am innocent. I have not done anything wrong."

Shaji was a dance teacher by profession. He is survived by his parents and wife, Shamna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)