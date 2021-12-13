Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 (PTI) Fresh COVID cases fell below 3,000 in Kerala on Monday when the state reported 2,434 new infections and 203 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,85,210 and the toll to 43,170.

Of the 203 deaths, 38 were recorded over the last few days and 165 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.

With 4,308 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 51,16,928 and the active cases dropped to 36,281, it said.

As many as 50,446 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 525 fresh cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (428) and Kozhikode (315).

Of the new cases, 17 were health workers, 6 from outside the state and 2,266 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 145.

There are currently 1,60,033 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,55,720 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,313 in hospitals, the release said.

