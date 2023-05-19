Thiruvananthapuram, May 19 (PTI) Announcing this year's SSLC results at a press conference here on Friday, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty became emotional when he mentioned the top grade scored by a 16-year-old boy who recently died in an accident.

Tears welled up in the eyes of the minister when he said Sarang, who lost his life in a road accident recently, had secured an A+ in all subjects.

Sarang's organs gave new life to six people who needed transplants, Sivankutty said, hailing the boy's parents who had agreed to donate his organs to needy patients even amidst their intense grief.

"Sarang was a great football player. Despite the grief, Sarang's family volunteered to donate his vital organs. Organs were donated to six people. I appreciate the family's gesture," Sivankutty said.

Sarang secured an A+ in all subjects, without grace marks. His registration number was 122913, the minister said.

The boy had met with the accident early this month while travelling in an autorickshaw with his mother. He died in a hospital here on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

Earlier in the day, State Health Minister Veena George also paid tribute to Sarang.

In a Facebook post, the minister too mentioned that Sarang, a resident of nearby Attingal, gave new life to six people. Sarang's two kidneys, liver, heart valve, and two corneas were donated after he became brain-dead due to the accident, she said.

"Sarang was a child who wanted to be a sportsman and loved football very much. The decision of the relatives who came forward to donate his organs despite their intense grief is exemplary", the minister said.

The Kerala government on Friday announced the results of the Class 10 board exams for the year 2023 and the total pass percentage stood at 99.70.

