New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The black box of Air India Express flight that crash-landed at Kozhikode Airport on Friday evening was brought to Delhi on Sunday.

The black box has been kept at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) lab for examination.

At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members were safe, said the Air India Express in a statement.

The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday late evening. (ANI)

