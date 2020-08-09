New Delhi, August 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that he his thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. “Anguished by the fire at a COVID Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ji & assured all possible support”, the Prime Minister tweeted. Andhra Pradesh: 7 Dead, 30 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out at Hotel in Vijayawada Which Was Being Used As COVID-19 Facility.

On Sunday, as many as seven patients were killed in a fire accident at a hotel which was converted as COVID-19 care facility in Vijayawada, Krishna district Collector MD Imtiaz said. "We have recovered seven bodies. The hotel was taken by a private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. The fire broke out in the early hours. Rescue operations are on," the official said.

Here's the tweet by the Prime Minister:

Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2020

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah too expressed sadness over the tragic fire accident at a COVID19 facility in Vijayawada. “Deeply anguished by news of tragic fire accident at a COVID19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to state govt. Condolences with affected families in this time of grief. Praying for speedy recovery of those injured”, Shah said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident. He enquired about the cause of the accident and directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals. In the wake of the fire incident, Vijayawada police Commissioner B Srinivasulu said that they have shifted about 20 patients to various hospitals. There were 30 patients undergoing treatment at the facility and 10 hospital staff.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2020 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).