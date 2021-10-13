Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 13 (ANI): Kerala recorded 11,079 fresh COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the Health Department on Wednesday.

With 9,972 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries touched 46,95,904 and the active cases dropped to 97,630, a state government release said.

As many as 89,995 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

