OnePlus, the Chinese phone maker has officially launched the highly anticipated 9RT smartphone today in the home country. The handset is introduced as an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R which was launched earlier this year along with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. The handset is now available for sale via the OnePlus China website. No details about the India launch and availability are known at the moment. It gets a similar design as that of the OnePlus 9 smartphone. OnePlus 9 RT To Be Launched on October 13 in China; Check Specifications Here.

OnePlus 9RT 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The device comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS support, a 16MP wide-angle lens and a macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 9RT 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65T Warp Charge and 65W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 12 based ColorOS 12 user interface. Connectivity options include 5G support, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6 and more. OnePlus 9RT is priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,500) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models are priced at CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 40,900) and CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 44,400) respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2021 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).