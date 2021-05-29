Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (PTI) Kerala on Saturday reported 23,513 COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 24,64,360, while 198 deaths pushed the toll to 8,455.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 28,100 patients testing negative, taking the total to 22,52,505.

Active cases stood at 2,33,034.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of 3,990 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with2,767 and Palakkad 2682, a health department bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 86 were health workers, 139 from outside the state and 22,016 were infected through contacts, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 1,41,759 samples were tested, taking the test positivity rate to 16.59 per cent.

A total of 8,35,866 people are under observation in various districts, including 39,466 in various hospitals. PTI

