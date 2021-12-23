Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 23 (ANI): Kerala recorded five more Omicron infections on Thursday, informed state Health Minister Veena George.

The state health minister informed that out of which four reached the Cochin International Airport, Ernakulam and one reached the Bengaluru Airport. All the patients have been shifted to the hospital.

The state has a total of 29 infections of the variant.

Kerala had reported its first case of Omicron variant on December 12.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. (ANI)

