Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 25 (ANI): A march by Congress workers on Thursday to the Aluva East Police Station in Kerala demanding suspension of the Circle Inspector for his role in the alleged suicide of the 21-year-old law student here turned violent with police firing tear gas and water cannons on protestors.

The law-student allegedly hanged herself on Tuesday after writing a suicide note which names a Circle Inspector who allegedly neglected her complaint against her husband and his parents accusing them of domestic violence. She also alleged that the police officer behaved badly with her inside the police station.

Today's protest march led by Congress turned violent with police resorting to using tear gas and water cannons to disperse protestors who attempted to climb over the police barricades erected to block them.

Muhammed Shiyas, District Congress Committee President told reporters here: "The protest which started yesterday is continuing. We spoke to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and the leader of the Opposition. They will discuss and announce our further protests in areas. The protest for justice in the district and the state will continue as directed by the leadership. We were able to bring this protest to the attention of the public of Kerala."

"Police tried to weaken the protest today. Today tear gas was used on women and girls. It is a protest for justice. Today, it is clear that the government will go to any extent to protect criminals," he said. (ANI)

