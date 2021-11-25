Coimbatore, November 25: A minor girl studying in class X tries to end her life in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district. The girl was allegedly raped by her relative several times. She tried to cut a vein of her left hand with a blade in a private school. The incident took place near the Annur area of the district. The relative of the 16-year-old girl has been identified as 22-year-old M Saravanakumar. Telangana Horror: Man Rapes, Impregnates Minor Daughter In Vikarabad District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The accused has been arrested by all-woman police. According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl was staying with her grandparents and was a student of a private school. The accused is a labourer. The girl, reportedly, had been in love with him. He allegedly raped the girl on January 15 this year on the pretext of marrying her.

After the incident, Saravanakumar repeatedly raped the girl. The rape survivor went into depression due to the mental and physical torture by the accused. On Tuesday, he cut a vein of her left hand when she was in a school restroom. She was immediately rushed to a hospital. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes And Kills Daughter For Marrying Outside Caste In Bhopal District.

The girl’s mother was informed about the incident. She took the minor to the Thudiyalur all-woman police. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 306. Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has also been included in the FIR. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

