Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 18 (ANI): The Thiruvananthapuram's Collectorate received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, the officials said.

According to the Thiruvananthapuram District collector the bomb squad is currently present at the spot.

The miscreants behind the mail have not been spotted yet.

Pathanamthitta Collectorate also recieved a bomb threat earlier today, but nothing was found in the search

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

