Kozhikode, Apr 4 (PTI) A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police on Tuesday intensified its probe into an incident of arson aboard an express train in Kozhikode district and was verifying information received about the suspect in the case, police said.

Two days after the incident rocked the state, senior officials of various investigating agencies, including the NIA (National Investigation Agency) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) today inspected the coaches of the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train.

Also Read | Dogecoin Currency Surges After Musk Changes Twitter Logo.

On Sunday night, an unidentified man set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station, late on Sunday night. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

Also Read | Civil Aviation Ministry Disbursed Nearly Rs 30 Crore in FY 2022-23 Under PLI Scheme for Drones.

Senior officials of the Kerala police, RPF and others today held a high-level meeting and charted a course of action.

ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar said the SIT met today and tasks have been assigned to the members of the team.

"This was the first meeting of the SIT. We have assigned tasks for the members and a course of investigation has been charted...The investigating team had received information regarding the culprit and we are verifying it," Kumar told the media in Kozhikode. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police today held a man for questioning in connection with the fire incident. The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the UP Police had held a man named Shahrukh on Monday night for questioning in Bulandshahr based on a tip-off. Shahrukh's father Yameen claimed his son was at home for the past two months and not gone to Kerala. He works as a carpenter in the district and has studied till class 10th, Yameen added. He said police had taken Shahrukh from home last night and later he came to know he was released. Earlier in the day, RPF IG, G M Easwara Rao, today inspected the coaches of the train which is parked at Kannur station and said as part of increasing security, the Railway would consider setting up more CCTV cameras at stations and in coaches. "We are reviewing the security gaps. Planning to install CCTVs in more stations. We need to install more CCTV even in small stations too," Rao said.

Rao said the RPF was cooperating with the state police investigation into the attack and would provide all assistance.

Earlier, the SIT formed by the Kerala Police conducted a forensic examination inside the coaches and collected evidence. Police have already released a computer-generated sketch of the person, who is suspected to have poured petrol on passengers inside the compartment and set them on fire.

Various investigating agencies have also reportedly started an investigation into possible terror links to the attack.

The hunt for the absconding accused is still on.

The incident occurred around 9.45 PM on Sunday when the train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge here after crossing Kozhikode city.

Initially, it was believed that the incident was the outcome of an altercation between the accused and another passenger. Subsequently, police and a passenger present in the compartment said the accused did not have any altercation with anyone. He poured an inflammable liquid, believed to be petrol, on the passengers and set them on fire, resulting in burn injuries to nine people.

The accused is suspected to have escaped when the train slowed down after someone pulled the emergency chain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)