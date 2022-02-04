Kottayam, Feb 4 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old woman here on a complaint filed by her husband that she tried to harm him over a period of time by secretly adding pills for mental ailments into his food.

After conducting investigation, police arrested Asha Suresh today on the complaint filed by her husband, Satheesh.

"The complaint was filed with the district police chief who forwarded it to us. We conducted a preliminary investigation, recorded her statement and arrested her," police said.

Police also conducted a raid at her residence and seized the medicines.

As per the complaint, the woman was secretly adding pills for mental illness in Satheesh's food since 2015.

According to police, Satheesh has recorded his wife's act and identified the medicines and approached the district police chief with a complaint recently.

