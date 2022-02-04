Jammu, February 4: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Friday declared the class 12 result 2021 for the winter zone Jammu division. JKBOSE Class 12 winter zone results can be checked on the official website - jkbose.nic.in. The exams were conducted for all streams - Science, Commerce, Arts and Humanities.

Shabbu Kumari of Doda topped the Class 12th Arts stream. She scored 483 marks. Mahira Mushtaq of Nagseni Kishtwar bagged the top position in the Commerce stream. She scored 427 marks with 85.4 percent. Mohammed Saheem Mir of Kilhotran topped the Science stream with 496 marks with 99.2 percent. KMAT Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at kmatindia.com.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of the board - jkbose.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the tab ‘JKBOSE 2021 Class 12 Jammu division result” link.

Enter your login credential.

A new page will open.

Click on the “view result” tab.

The JKBOSE Class 12 Winter Zone result will appear on the screen.

Take a printout of the result for future use.

The JKBOSE class 12 exams for the winter zone were conducted in offline mode at various centres across the region. The exams were conducted in adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Students were allowed to appear for the exam only after they provided a consent letter from their parents.

