New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the BJP-led government of failing to counter China's growing economic and strategic aggression.

In a post on X, Kharge alleged that the government had not taken adequate steps to address China's recent restrictions on exports and its treatment of Indian industries.

Kharge raised three key concerns: the withdrawal of Chinese officials from India's manufacturing sector, the restriction of critical exports such as rare earth minerals and speciality fertilisers, and broader inaction on Chinese aggression despite ongoing trade dependencies.

Kharge questioned the government's push for Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), calling them failures in light of the continued presence of Chinese firms.

"Is it not true that the Modi government, which has completely failed on 'Make in India' and 'Self-reliant India,' forgot Doklam and Galwan and rolled out the 'red carpet' for Chinese companies, while also making it easier to issue visas to Chinese citizens to benefit from the PLI scheme?" Kharge wrote on X.

He cited media reports claiming that China had recalled its officials from India's manufacturing sector, an alleged signal of Beijing stepping back from engagement in India's economy.

Kharge further claimed that China had imposed strict restrictions on the export of rare earth magnets and minerals to India, components that are critical to sectors such as automobile manufacturing, electric vehicles (EVs), defence, and even currency printing.

"Is it not true that the Modi government is taking no steps on this matter, and Chinese officials have not even granted an official appointment or consent to the delegation from the Indian Automobile Industry?" he questioned.

Further, accusing the Centre of negligence towards farmers, Kharge said that China had stopped exporting speciality fertilisers to India, while continuing to supply to other countries. India imports 80% of these fertilisers from China, which are essential for boosting crop yields of fruits and vegetables.

"Will this not harm our millions of farmers, who are already struggling with the crisis of Urea and DAP fertilisers?" he asked.

Kharge warned that the impact of this move could be devastating for Indian agriculture and small farmers in particular. He also criticised the Prime Minister for giving a "clean chit" to China after the Galwan clash in 2020, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

"Your government's 'Chinese guarantee' has no expiry date. Five years ago, after the sacrifice of 20 brave soldiers in Galwan, you gave China a 'CLEAN CHIT.' Today, China is taking full advantage of it, and it seems we are just watching helplessly," Kharge later added. (ANI)

