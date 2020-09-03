Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], September 3 (ANI): A king cobra was sighted at in the Mukteshwar village of Nainital district on Wednesday with a forest official saying that it was probably the first such sighting of the reptile specie at such an altitude.

"It is probably the highest place (around 2,170 meter altitude) in the world where king cobra has been seen," Sanjeev Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forests (Research) told ANI.

Also Read | Metro Train Resumption in Bengaluru: Metro Services to Resume Operations From September 7 in Two Shifts Starting From 8 AM.

"Few king cobras have been found at high altitude places recently. This is unusual as they are cold-blooded, he added.

Chaturvedi said that research is being done on the matter. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttarakhand: King Cobra Spotted at Over 2,100 Metres Altitude in Nainital’s Mukteshwar For First Time (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)