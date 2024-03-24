New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returning for a third term after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kiren Rijiju said that the blueprint to make 'Viksit Bharat' in the next 25 years is ready adding that it will be implemented when the NDA government returns to power again.

Also Read | Delhi Minor Girl Rape Case: 34-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping Girl in Pandav Nagar, People Protest Outside Accused's House (Watch Videos).

"We are ready for the Lok Sabha elections. We are going to people with the work done by PM Modi in the last 10 years. We have already prepared the blueprint for 100 days when we assume power again after the election for the third term of PM Modi and that blueprint will be implemented to make 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat' in 25 years to come, that is in 'Amrit Kaal'," the Union Minister said.

"The work towards making 'Viksit Bharat' will be undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and will be completed by 2047," he said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Intoxicated Constable Sexually Assaults Specially-Abled Girl in Palnadu, Arrested.

Further, he claimed that the NDA will win the maximum number of seats in the northeast states.

"In the north-east, out of 25 seats, the BJP-NDA will win the most seats," Rijiju said.

The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 are set to be a significant event in the political landscape of North East India.

The BJP earlier on Friday announced its support for candidates of the Naga People's Front (NPF) in the Outer Manipur Constituency, the National People's Party (NPP) in both the seats of Meghalaya (Shillong and Tura), and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland for the forthcoming parliamentary elections in 2024.

The ECI has announced that the polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes on June 4.

In Meghalaya, the election will take place on April 19. Meanwhile, Manipur will witness a two-phase election process. The first phase is scheduled for April 19, followed by the second phase on April 26.

Similarly, in Nagaland, voters will cast their ballots on April 19.In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) and the National People's Party (NPP) won one seat each in Meghalaya.

In Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Naga People's Front (NPF) each won one seat, with Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of the BJP winning the Inner Manipur constituency and Lorho S Pfoze of the NPF winning the Outer Manipur constituency.

In Nagaland, the lone Lok Sabha seat was won by Tokheho Yepthomi of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)