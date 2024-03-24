Palnadu, March 24: In a disturbing incident, an intoxicated constable was arrested by Krosuru police on Friday, March 22, for allegedly sexually assaulting a specially-abled girl in Palnadu district's Krosur mandal in Andhra Pradesh. The accused, identified as M Ravi Babu, aged 52, faced swift retribution as the victim's family members and enraged locals reportedly beat him up before handing him over to the police.

According to a report by the Times of India, Babu, who hails from Ponnur in Guntur district had been serving at a police station near the village where the victim resides with her family for the past two years. However, he was recently transferred to Sattenapally. It was during his visit to the village on Friday, March 22, that he allegedly perpetrated the heinous act. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Teenage Girl Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend Denies Marriage, Accused Held.

As per the reports, Babu forcibly took the specially-abled girl from her home to a shed on the outskirts of the village on his bike, where he attempted to assault her sexually. Tragically, the victim's inability to communicate verbally meant she could not call out for help. Fortunately, some vigilant locals witnessed Babu's suspicious actions and promptly informed the victim's family, who rushed along with other villagers to the scene. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Pours Petrol on Sleeping Mother, Set Her on Fire for Refusing to Give Money to Buy Liquor in Anantapur, Held.

They apprehended Babu and subjected him to physical assault before handing him over to the local police. The victim underwent a medical examination, the results of which are awaited. It was revealed that Babu was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the assault. A case has been registered, and the accused has been remanded in custody as investigations continue into this harrowing incident.

